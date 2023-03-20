Dozens flock to vintage flea market

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Looking for some new old things? Townsend shows had its first flea market of 2023 in Graham Park Sunday morning.

Vendors offered antique toys, signs, glassware, jewelry and much more. Some of these pieces of history date back to hundreds of years.

For two dollars, local shoppers and collectors checked out all of treasures.

“I like anything in antiques I mean I’ll by antiques that I like that like and I’ll advise people on what to buy and I try to help them build their collections in every way possible,” show owner Richard Townsend.

Mark your calendars, the show will be back in Graham Park on Sunday April 16th from 9 a.m. to noon. The Gold Rush Antique Show will be back for its 51st year in May and August throughout the fairgrounds.

