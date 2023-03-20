CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

The Greenville zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby giraffe.

The Greenville Zoo said its 17-year-old Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the calf Sunday around 1:10 p.m.

The baby and mother are currently bonding in the giraffe barn.

Officials said the calf weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

According to WHNS, the new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

The Greenville Zoo said Autumn and her partner Miles are part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species.

You can visit the zoo’s website to see Autumn and the calf on a 24 hour live stream video.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a weekend of geeky goodness as the two-day long show featured over 70 vendors and...
Quad Con comes to Rochester
Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
City of Rochester Parking
Changes to Rochester’s parking system start Monday
OCSO
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responds to 2 car break-ins at dog park

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
Toast & Taste Stewartville
Stewartville Toast & Taste happening this weekend
Guiding Partners to Solutions, Darian Leddy reports
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison