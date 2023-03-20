Changes to Rochester’s parking system start Monday

City of Rochester Parking
City of Rochester Parking(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester residents will see some changes to the city’s parking system starting Monday.

The city’s parking enforcement and residential parking permit programs will transition to a new service provider called IPS Group.

According to city officials, this means all active permit holders will need to register for a new account and register for a new permit before May 1.

According to the city, creating a new account with IPS Group will allow existing permits to be transferred to the new system without a fee. All active permit holders will receive a letter in the mail guiding them through the transition process.

All citations after Monday can be paid online. The options to pay by phone, mail or drop box at City Hall will still remain. The city said the system also allows an easier process to contest a citation if a recipient believes an error has occurred.

The city said this new system will make it easier for residents to manage permits and other business related to parking.

For more information, click here.

