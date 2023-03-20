A bright and pleasant Vernal Equinox; Rain and light snow possible midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a windy and cold weekend, it’s exciting to see that our weather pattern is shifting and milder, more spring-like conditions are in store for the upcoming week. Even though a weak cold front is pushing through the region today, we’ll still manage to enjoy a bright and pleasant start to the week. Expect thin clouds with increasing sunshine during the day and high temperatures near 40 degrees in the afternoon. That’s only a couple of degrees colder than the seasonal average and very appropriate for the first day of astronomical spring. Winds will be on the light side, for the most part, turning from the southwest to the northwest in the afternoon. The Vernal Equinox will officially take place at 4:24 today.

Clouds will thicken later tonight as a storm system approaches from the west. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20 with a light northeast breeze.

Light rain will develop in the afternoon and evening Tuesday as the midweek storm system moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with a brisk southeast breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

After a little morning sunshine on Wednesday, another disturbance will bring rain in the afternoon and evening before a change to snow occurs later in the night. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with a brisk northwest breeze.

There will be a chance of light snow early Thursday with a minor coating of slush possible in the morning. That snowfall may make for a slick morning commute. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible later in the day with high temperatures in the mid-30s and brisk north winds.

Sunshine and seasonably mild weather will be the rule in the area on Friday and Saturday, quite a contrast with the weather we experienced last Friday and Saturday. We’ll enjoy high temperatures in the low and mid-40s, an improvement of about 20 to 25 degrees!

There will be a chance of light rain late in the day Sunday with high temperatures in the low 40s.

