Warmer, but still windy Sunday; More seasonal temps. and precip. chances ahead

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Highs across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Saturday were in the teens and 20s. We’re looking to see improvement in temperatures today with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will still be breezy, from the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon hours with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible once again. Skies throughout the day will be sunny, soak up that Vitamin D.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Low temperatures tonight will be more comfortable than last night, with lows in the 20s as opposed to single digits. Winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. Increasing clouds are expected as the night progresses.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures Monday will be similar to today, with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s expected. Skies will be partly cloudy, but winds will be calmer, from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Although we’re tracking chances for rain and a wintry mix through the new week, this week looks relatively pleasant with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

