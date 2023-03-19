Structure fire in Roscoe Township Saturday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Pine Island Fire Department, Goodhue County Co-op and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Pine Island Fire Department was dispatched to 50199 154th Avenue Way outside of Pine Island.

A passing motorist on County Road 11 reported seeing black smoke coming from the property. The caller drove up to the property and found a home on fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene and had to deal with muddy conditions that prevented their trucks from getting close to the fire scene.

After pulling hose lines almost 50-yards to the fire, crews discovered that half of the home had already collapsed in the fire.

Crews were able to protect a nearby shed while extinguishing the fire.

Due to the location, crews had to haul water to the scene from Pine Island.

The home was declared a total loss, along with all contents of the house.

Crews remained on scene until around 6 p.m.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office was asked to respond to the address and investigate the cause of the fire.

It is believed that a space heater in a back bedroom may have contributed to the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but icy conditions caused multiple falls while emergency crews were on scene.

