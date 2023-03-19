Smoak BBQ hosts cornhole tournament

Smoak Cornhole Tournament
Smoak Cornhole Tournament
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Whether you refer to it as bags or cornhole, it’s a game that brings people together.

The cold temperatures and snow didn’t keep people away from participating in the Smoak Cornhole Tournament Saturday.

Fourteen different teams participated in a heated tent.

They’re actually starting a cornhole league at Smoak this summer, and this was the official kickoff event.

The tournament was double-elimination style, with a 50 dollar fee to join.

Cash prizes were awarded to the first and second place winners, while the third place team received gift cards.

There was also live music at the event for participants and spectators to enjoy.

