Roller derby makes return to Rochester

Med City Mafia Roller Derby makes come back in Rochester.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lace up your skates, the Med City Mafia Roller Derby is back after a four-year hiatus.

The stands were pack Saturday night at the Graham Arena as the derby team had its first home bout since 2019. The team said they experienced some trouble recruiting but have built their team back up over the past two years and report being stronger than ever.

Med City Mafia Roller Derby is a diverse team of women all ages and backgrounds. The team said roller derby isn’t just a sport, it’s a lifestyle.

“It’s really empowering, really encouraging, really inclusive, actually we’ve had some of our best recruiting years in the past two years we’ve quite a few successful numbers of skaters join us and made rank,” co-captain Meredith Vandehar.

The teams next home Bout is June 3rd at Graham Arena.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz introduces his revised "One Minnesota" budget Thursday morning.
Governor Walz unveils revised ‘One Minnesota’ budget
Sen. Steve Drazkowski speaks about free school lunches
Sen. Steve Drazkowski stands by ‘hunger’ comments, local school district responds
Faribault man rescued from river Friday evening
UPDATE: Authorities say missing Faribault man pulled from river has died
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Bus Route.
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Clinic bus route

Latest News

LITTLE THISTLE BREWERY
Little Thistle Celebrates Bockfest 2023
It was a weekend of geeky goodness as the two-day long show featured over 70 vendors and...
Quad Con comes to Rochester
Smoak Cornhole Tournament
Smoak BBQ hosts cornhole tournament
Perrigo Company is recalling Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible...
Gerber infant formula recalled due to possible contamination