Roller derby makes return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lace up your skates, the Med City Mafia Roller Derby is back after a four-year hiatus.

The stands were pack Saturday night at the Graham Arena as the derby team had its first home bout since 2019. The team said they experienced some trouble recruiting but have built their team back up over the past two years and report being stronger than ever.

Med City Mafia Roller Derby is a diverse team of women all ages and backgrounds. The team said roller derby isn’t just a sport, it’s a lifestyle.

“It’s really empowering, really encouraging, really inclusive, actually we’ve had some of our best recruiting years in the past two years we’ve quite a few successful numbers of skaters join us and made rank,” co-captain Meredith Vandehar.

The teams next home Bout is June 3rd at Graham Arena.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.