Quad Con comes to Rochester

Quad Con comes to Rochester.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comic and toy enthusiasts, listen up! Quad Con is at Apache Mall in Rochester.

Quad Con is a gathering of vendors selling and buying pop culture merchandise such as art, toys, comics and more.

Quad Con moves all around the Upper Midwest. The event caters to a wide variety of interests including video games, sci-fi, and vintage magazines.

The event runs through Sunday and is free to attend.

“We've already had people from the Twin Cities here. We've already had people from over in Wisconsin. We've already realized that there's people here just for the event, so we're really happy that people are making the trip over to Rochester. The sheet like shock when people get here and they come up and they're like 'oh my God, I had that' you know? And they're just super stoked. That's like, that's probably the coolest part for me."

John Wells, Quad Con Event Coordinator

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz introduces his revised "One Minnesota" budget Thursday morning.
Governor Walz unveils revised ‘One Minnesota’ budget
Sen. Steve Drazkowski speaks about free school lunches
Sen. Steve Drazkowski stands by ‘hunger’ comments, local school district responds
Faribault man rescued from river Friday evening
UPDATE: Authorities say missing Faribault man pulled from river has died
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Bus Route.
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Clinic bus route

Latest News

Roller derby makes come back in Rochester.
Roller derby makes return to Rochester
LITTLE THISTLE BREWERY
Little Thistle Celebrates Bockfest 2023
Smoak Cornhole Tournament
Smoak BBQ hosts cornhole tournament
Perrigo Company is recalling Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible...
Gerber infant formula recalled due to possible contamination