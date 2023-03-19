Quad Con comes to Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comic and toy enthusiasts, listen up! Quad Con is at Apache Mall in Rochester.

Quad Con is a gathering of vendors selling and buying pop culture merchandise such as art, toys, comics and more.

Quad Con moves all around the Upper Midwest. The event caters to a wide variety of interests including video games, sci-fi, and vintage magazines.

The event runs through Sunday and is free to attend.

“We've already had people from the Twin Cities here. We've already had people from over in Wisconsin. We've already realized that there's people here just for the event, so we're really happy that people are making the trip over to Rochester. The sheet like shock when people get here and they come up and they're like 'oh my God, I had that' you know? And they're just super stoked. That's like, that's probably the coolest part for me."

