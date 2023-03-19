Little Thistle Celebrates Bockfest 2023.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a party at Little Thistle Brewery Saturday in Rochester as Bockfest was underway.

Little Thistle describes the Doppel Bock brew as rich and caramel colored, that is stronger than usual.

The brewers say it’s the perfect beer to kick off spring.

“Bock is a specific type of beer it’s nice and caramelly, malty, toasty you know it’s usually released around springtime to welcome in spring and hopefully say see you later winter,” employee Nate Gustafson said.

There was also live music and food trucks to round out the fun.

