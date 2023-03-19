How to shop for new insurance if you lose Medicaid coverage

The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose Medicaid can buy new coverage with help from subsidies.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AP - Medicaid will end for millions of Americans in the coming months, and that pushes many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.

States will start cutting people from the government-funded coverage when they no longer qualify based on income, a process that has been paused since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose Medicaid can buy new coverage with help from subsidies.

Shopping for insurance that covers regular doctors and prescriptions can be daunting, but experts see several steps to make it easier.

