Beautiful spring day Monday; Next weather-maker arrives for the midweek

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a much-needed warm-up today as temperatures returned to near-seasonal levels in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tonight, a few clouds will roll in for the overnight with seasonal temperatures in the mid-20s. Winds will be breezy for one more night out of the southwest at 10-15 mph and gust up to 30 mph.

The first day of astronomical spring is on Monday and the weather will be absolutely beautiful, likely the best day of the week. Temperatures will be seasonal into the upper 30s and low 40s with partly sunny skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

upcoming precip chances
upcoming precip chances(KTTC)

All eyes are focused on the midweek as our next weather-maker takes aim at the Upper Midwest. This particular system will be messy as rain, snow, and a wintry mix are all possible at times throughout the duration of the storm. Two waves are expected to impact us as this system moves through the region. The first wave will arrive Tuesday afternoon/evening, lasting overnight into early Wednesday morning. The majority of Wednesday should be dry with overcast skies. Then the second wave will arrive early Thursday and last throughout the day before exiting in the afternoon/evening. It’s still unclear exactly how much snow and rain our area will receive, but depending on how much mixing we see, will impact our overall totals.

Midweek weather-maker
Midweek weather-maker(KTTC)

Temperatures between Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s with strong winds and gusts near 30 mph.

Quieter and more seasonal weather is expected to arrive on the backside of our latest storm system. Partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s are on tap for the start of the weekend on Friday and Saturday. Isolated rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faribault man rescued from river Friday evening
UPDATE: Authorities say missing Faribault man pulled from river has died
Walz introduces his revised "One Minnesota" budget Thursday morning.
Governor Walz unveils revised ‘One Minnesota’ budget
It was a weekend of geeky goodness as the two-day long show featured over 70 vendors and...
Quad Con comes to Rochester
State officials said they delayed sharing the information until they had more details.
Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn’t require public notice
Earl Isenor
Public invited to support Wanamingo toddler with health challenges

Latest News

Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast - 3/19/23
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast - 3/19/23
SUN WX KTTC
SUN WX KTTC
Extended Forecast
Warmer, but still windy Sunday; More seasonal temps. and precip. chances ahead
Temperature trend
Still cold and windy tonight; More seasonal temps ahead next week