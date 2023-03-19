Beautiful spring day Monday; Next weather-maker arrives for the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a much-needed warm-up today as temperatures returned to near-seasonal levels in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tonight, a few clouds will roll in for the overnight with seasonal temperatures in the mid-20s. Winds will be breezy for one more night out of the southwest at 10-15 mph and gust up to 30 mph.

The first day of astronomical spring is on Monday and the weather will be absolutely beautiful, likely the best day of the week. Temperatures will be seasonal into the upper 30s and low 40s with partly sunny skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

upcoming precip chances (KTTC)

All eyes are focused on the midweek as our next weather-maker takes aim at the Upper Midwest. This particular system will be messy as rain, snow, and a wintry mix are all possible at times throughout the duration of the storm. Two waves are expected to impact us as this system moves through the region. The first wave will arrive Tuesday afternoon/evening, lasting overnight into early Wednesday morning. The majority of Wednesday should be dry with overcast skies. Then the second wave will arrive early Thursday and last throughout the day before exiting in the afternoon/evening. It’s still unclear exactly how much snow and rain our area will receive, but depending on how much mixing we see, will impact our overall totals.

Midweek weather-maker (KTTC)

Temperatures between Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s with strong winds and gusts near 30 mph.

Quieter and more seasonal weather is expected to arrive on the backside of our latest storm system. Partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s are on tap for the start of the weekend on Friday and Saturday. Isolated rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

