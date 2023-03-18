Tattoo parlor teams up with local animal shelter for St. Patty’s fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tattoo needles and cuddly kittens might be an unlikely pair-but this St. Patrick’s Day, they have joined forces.

Sacred Heart Studios hosted holiday flash sale Friday... only this flash sale has a twist.

Camp Companion, an animal shelter, set up shop at the parlor for an animal meet-and-greet.

Staff members brought in dogs and cats up for adoption, giving customers the chance to meet some of their furry friends.

“We’re just trying to raise some funds, because it’s hard for a small non-profit like that to do everything that they need to do. “ Sacred Heart Owner Matt Holt said. “We’re trying to raise funds and awareness and hopefully get some people to come out and and fall in love with cats and dogs and maybe take one home.”

Customers were able to enter a $10 raffle to win prizes.

All of the proceeds went to Camp Companion.

