Still cold and windy tonight; More seasonal temps ahead next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another cold and windy night is in store for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with the addition of a few clouds overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-single digits with blustery west winds at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Wind chill values will range from 0-10 below overnight.

Winds will remain strong through Sunday, out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures will start to trend warmer, climbing into the mid and upper 30s with widespread sunshine. Conditions will remain pleasant and seasonal for the start of the work week on Monday, which also happens to be the first day of astronomical spring! Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s with mainly sunny skies. We will also manage a brief break from the wind on Monday, which will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Strong winds return for the remainder of the week on Tuesday gusting up to 30 mph out of the south. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a chance for scattered rain as our next weather-maker arrives for the midweek. Scattered rain chances continue into Wednesday with the potential for a rain/snow mix on Thursday. Daytime temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Quieter weather is expected to move back in for the weekend with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to rebound back to the low to mid-40s.

