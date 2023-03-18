Rochester women come together for retreat

Women come together for retreat.
Women come together for retreat.(kttc)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Women from the Rochester area came together for a much-needed retreat Saturday.

Local magazine ‘Rochester Women’ put on “A Day to Connect” focused on helping women relax, socialize, and connect with themselves. At the event were local vendors and workshops like being a change maker, writing your soul journey, and learning how to stress less.

The event was aimed at raising donations for Jeremiah Program of Rochester, a national organization with a mission to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children two generations at a time.

“We think women need an opportunity to come together in community and take some time for themselves,” co-host of the retreat Terri Allred said. “Everybody is so interested in being here and wanting to meet other people and be in community. There are fun activities, amazing workshops and we’ve been planning for such a long time it just feels so fun to finally be here.”

The retreat also had inspirational speakers and 10% of proceeds from the vendors will go towards the Jeremiah Program of Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz introduces his revised "One Minnesota" budget Thursday morning.
Governor Walz unveils revised ‘One Minnesota’ budget
Sen. Steve Drazkowski speaks about free school lunches
Sen. Steve Drazkowski stands by ‘hunger’ comments, local school district responds
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Bus Route.
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Clinic bus route
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Latest News

Faribault man rescued from river Friday evening
Missing Faribault man pulled from river
State officials said they delayed sharing the information until they had more details.
Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn’t require public notice
The first of several hearings on the bank failures has been scheduled for March 29.
Bank failures: Anger in Congress, but division on what to do
FUNDRAISER FOR EARL ISENOR
FUNDRAISER FOR EARL ISENOR