Rochester women come together for retreat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Women from the Rochester area came together for a much-needed retreat Saturday.

Local magazine ‘Rochester Women’ put on “A Day to Connect” focused on helping women relax, socialize, and connect with themselves. At the event were local vendors and workshops like being a change maker, writing your soul journey, and learning how to stress less.

The event was aimed at raising donations for Jeremiah Program of Rochester, a national organization with a mission to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children two generations at a time.

“We think women need an opportunity to come together in community and take some time for themselves,” co-host of the retreat Terri Allred said. “Everybody is so interested in being here and wanting to meet other people and be in community. There are fun activities, amazing workshops and we’ve been planning for such a long time it just feels so fun to finally be here.”

The retreat also had inspirational speakers and 10% of proceeds from the vendors will go towards the Jeremiah Program of Rochester.

