Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn’t require public notice

State officials said they delayed sharing the information until they had more details.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AP - Minnesota regulators knew four months ago that radioactive waste had leaked from a nuclear power plant in Monticello, but they didn’t announce anything about the leak until this week.

The delay in notifying the public about the November leak of tritium raised questions about public safety and transparency, but industry experts say there was never a public health threat.

They said the leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water never reached a threshold that would have required public notification.

State officials said they delayed sharing the information until they had more details.

