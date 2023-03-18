Public invited to support Wanamingo toddler with health challenges

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) – A little boy from Wanamingo has faced a tremendous number of health challenges after being born at only 22 weeks gestation.

Now, Earl Isenor is about a year and a half old, and the community is rallying around him.

We’re told he has earned the nickname ‘Fritz’ which means little soldier.

There will be a fundraiser to support Earl’s family Sunday, March 26th at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The sweet boy has had countless medical obstacles including several stomach surgeries, a brain bleed that impacted his vision, a tracheostomy, and many hospital stays.

Organizers hope you will consider attending the BBQ lunch and silent auction to support the family with costly medical bills.

Flyer for Earl Isenor's Fundraiser (Benefit for Earl Isenor & Family)

You may learn more about the event here.

