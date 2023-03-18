‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill says he battled cancer in the last year but is now cancer-free.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill says he was diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer, also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

He was treated with chemotherapy and says he’ll continue to be on medication the rest of his life. But the cancer is in remission.

Neill said the past year included some “dark moments,” but it made him more grateful for every day.

He’s back at work on a Peacock show called “Apples Never Fall,” and his published memoir titled “Did I Ever Tell You This?” goes on sale Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz introduces his revised "One Minnesota" budget Thursday morning.
Governor Walz unveils revised ‘One Minnesota’ budget
Sen. Steve Drazkowski speaks about free school lunches
Sen. Steve Drazkowski stands by ‘hunger’ comments, local school district responds
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Bus Route.
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Clinic bus route
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says in social media post he’ll be arrested on Tuesday
The first of several hearings on the bank failures has been scheduled for March 29.
Bank failures: Anger in Congress, but division on what to do
The ICC prosecutor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could still face a war crimes trial.
International Criminal Court prosecutor: Putin could stand trial for crimes
Born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Fito Olivares started playing...
Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75