Elementary students complete 2,000 acts of kindness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some local kids are taking kindness to the next level.

Under the leadership of the PTA, students at Bamber Valley are doing big things through their kindness project for the second year.

These kids have completed 2,000 acts of kindness.

Friday, they decorated coffee sleeves for Cafe Steam customers to enjoy as well as potted succulent plants for Bamber staff.

These students have also been writing thank you notes for snowplow drivers and first responders; collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House and making tie blankets for guests there; and stocking mini libraries around town.

Many classes chose their own special projects.

Students have been raising money for their school through these kind acts.

“We take two weeks here at Bamber to do this kindness fundraiser because we really feel like it’s important for the kids to learn about paying it back to the community, and then they really have time to plan amazing projects at home as well as at school.” Bamber Elementary PTA VP Alissa Naymark said. “It gives us a lot of time to collect all of the wonderful things for the Rochester Public Library or the Ronald McDonald House and have them do multiple acts of kindness.”

According to the PTA, these kids have raised more than 25-thousand dollars that can be used toward field trips, a free yearbook for each student and more.

