Cool and windy again Saturday; Warming temperatures heading into the new week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a cold end to the work week, temperatures will warm a bit to kick off the weekend. Highs today will be in the low to mid-20s. Periodic flurries/light snow are possible today with little to no impacts expected. Winds will still be a bit breezy today from the northwest between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible throughout Saturday.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Forecasted wind chills throughout the day range from teens below zero to teens above zero.

Wind Chill Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight will be a chilly one again with low temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Skies will clear through the night and winds will once again be breezy, from the west between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Sunday will be a bit warmer than today, with high temperatures in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s across the region. Skies will be sunny with breezy conditions once again. Winds will be from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Monday, for the first day of Spring, temperatures will make their way back into the 40s and stick in the 40s for a few days. A few different weak systems are expected to move through the area next week, bringing the chance for rain and a wintry mix to the region starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.