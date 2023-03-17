Windy and cold St. Patrick’s Day; Wind sticks around through the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After high temperatures in the 40s yesterday, temperatures today will be much cooler. Highs today will only be in the teens and 20s across the region. Strong winds and wind gusts are expected throughout the day. Skies will clear a bit with partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Winds throughout the day will be from the northwest with sustained winds between 20 and 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts have the potential to reach 40 miles per hour today.

Wind Speed and Gust Forecast (KTTC)

With relatively strong winds and cooler air temperatures expected today, wind chills throughout the day are looking to stay sub-zero for most areas.

Hourly Wind Chill Forecast (KTTC)

Low temperatures tonight will be in the single digits and teens with mostly cloudy skies and the potential for some flurries. Winds will still be relatively strong, from the west between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Saturday will still be below normal for this time of year, but they’ll be warmer than what we’re looking at for highs today. High temperatures will be in the 20s for the most part across the area with windy conditions sticking around for another day. Winds will be from the northwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Skies throughout the day Saturday will be mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Taking a look at the extended forecast, temperatures will warm back up heading into the new week with highs into the 40s again by Monday. A few days of sunshine will help us to start the new week. We’re looking at the possibility of some more rain chances next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

KTTC Extended Forecast (KTTC)

