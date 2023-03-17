Taco Bell bringing back fan-favorite Volcano Menu

Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.
Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.(JJBers/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite with the Volcano Menu this summer.

The fast-food restaurant announced the menu will feature the Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco along with lava sauce that can be an option to add to any item.

The menu was established in 1995 and this summer’s return with mark the third time it’ll be available for fans.

According to Taco Bell representatives, the menu will return to the general public on June 29 with rewards members having access on June 27.

The Volcano Menu, known for its fiery flavors, will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell said it would release more information about the menu’s return.

