Sen. Steve Drazkowski stands by ‘hunger’ comments, local school district responds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz is planning to sign a bill into law Friday that would provide a free breakfast and lunch for every child at a participating school in Minnesota.

But one Republican state lawmaker from Mazeppa is doubling down on comments he made while debating the bill that drew national criticism. He spoke with KTTC Thursday in his first interview since stating, “I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry.”

“The people I interact with on a daily basis and have knocked on thousands of doors through the campaign, I have not been introduced to a single person who says they do not get enough food, not one,” Sen. Drazkowski said.

He said there are already programs to help those who need food assistance.

He would rather see funding go to “reading, writing, and arithmetic.”

“Instead of adding redundant money to a program that is already being funded, the kids are already getting food in school, the kids are eating, the kids are not starving, the kids are not hungry,” he said.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Superintendent Michael Harvey heard of the senator’s initial comment and shared with KTTC, he knows hunger can impact how a child learns.

“We know that if kids are hungry, they can’t learn. We know if we can’t feed these kids, how are we going to educate them?” Harvey asked.

Harvey said the bill heading to Governor Walz’s desk could be a game changer.

“This puts everyone at the same level, regardless of your background, where you come from, your family upbringing. When you come to school, everyone starts learning from that same position when it comes to hunger,” Harvey said.

He also shared a message to Sen. Drazkowki.

“I would challenge the senator to look into the eye of a first or second grader and explain to them why they feel hungry and why he thinks that’s okay,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.