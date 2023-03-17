Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band hits the town for Parade of Pubs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What’s St. Patrick’s Day without the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band?

Friday is the annual Parade of Pubs. The pipe band has been around for more than 50 years.

KTTC’s very own Ted Schmidt has been part of the group on the snare drum for 11 years.

They’ll be hitting 12 bars all around Rochester.

To find a map of their route, click here.

