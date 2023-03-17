Rochester bridal shop opens under new ownership

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After more than a month of being shutdown and leaving customers in limbo, a well-known bridal and formalwear shop is back open in Rochester under new ownership.

Celebrations Bridal, formerly Mestad’s Bridal and Formal Wear, reopened Friday.

Laura and Kennard Fellbaum of St. Cloud purchased the store at the beginning of the month. The Fellbaums own and operate another bridal shop back in St. Cloud under the same name.

Back in February, the previous owner Cathy Mestad unexpectedly announced she was filing bankruptcy and closing immediately. Many brides and other customers were unsure if they’d be able to pick up their purchases after the closure. The new owners say they are fulfilling all active orders that were made through Mestads.

“The main reason we stuck it out through all the process to get to this point is for those customers that did have product ordered, and to help bridges and grooms and prom go-ers, Quinceanera’s and stuff that people have in the Rochester area. It’s a very beautiful store it just seems like a great fit for what Celebrations is all about,” Kennard Fellbaum said.

The new owners say they didn’t have to change the store much. They did bring in some more prom dresses and about 100 new wedding gowns.

They are open for prom walk-in’s and are ready to schedule bridal appointments.

