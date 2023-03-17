Mayo Clinic expert weighs in on importance of good sleep hygiene

World Sleep Day
World Sleep Day(kttc)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday is World Sleep Day.... but did you know you spend a third of your life sleeping?

Experts say adults should get between seven to eight hours of sleep a night, but it can vary outside of that range from person to person.

One of the most common sleep disorders is sleep apnea. It affects at least 40 to 50 million American adults.

It’s a potentially serious disorder where a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts due to the relaxing of the muscles when sleeping. This can lead to a host of medical complications like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and liver problems.

“It’s a complex disease. There’s a whole host of treatments, but most people fill find a treatment that works for them. Mild apnea is positional therapy or the Mandibular device is great. More severe apnea you’ll want to go on to the C-Pap,” Mayo Clinic professor of cardiovascular medicine Dr. Virend Somers said.

To make sure you’re getting the best sleep you can, experts recommend sleeping in a cool, dark room, and to keep all screens out of the bedroom, including your phone, an hour or two before you fall asleep.

