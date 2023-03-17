Lincolnshire residents voice concerns over speedy traffic in neighborhood

Lincolnshire residents
Lincolnshire residents(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lincolnshire residents are voicing their concerns over speedy and aggressive traffic in their neighborhood.

Thursday, the city of Rochester’s Public Works department hosted an open house to hear feedback from neighbors. Residents say there are issues with speeding, aggressive drivers, high traffic volume and concerns for cyclists and pedestrians.

Residents petitioned for the Lincolnshire Neighborhood to be considered for the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. It’s a city program aimed at working with residents to point out traffic concerns and find solutions to make neighborhoods safer and lower traffic speeds.

A 2022 traffic study done by the city confirmed many vehicles exceed the speed limit in the residential neighborhood with an average of 30 miles an hour.

“What’s bringing me here today is advocating for safety, specifically for my two kids. I know when they’re playing out in the driveway, that’s kind of a concern of ours. I’ve actually parked the car and positioned it at the bottom of the driveway to sort of barricade them just so drivers will at least go out a bit out further,” Lincolnshire resident Matthew Ugorowski said.

No traffic calming solutions were presented at the open house. Additional neighborhood meetings will be scheduled once potential solutions are identified.

With the opening of the Splash Pad scheduled for Summer 2023, traffic volumes may increase and impact the neighborhood.

