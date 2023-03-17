Cold & windy weekend ahead; Seasonal temps return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are ending the work week off on a cold and windy note. These conditions will last through tonight and linger into part of the weekend before warmer, more seasonal temperatures return to the Upper Midwest. Tonight, clouds will gradually return to the region with strong winds out of the west at 20-25 mph and gust near 40 mph at times. Temperatures will fall back into the single digits with wind chill values anywhere from -5 to -15. A few flurries are possible during the early evening hours, but no accumulation is expected.

Wind chill forecast (KTTC)

A few flurries may linger into early Saturday morning, otherwise, a quiet and windy day is in store. Temperatures will be in the low 20s with strong winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Cloudy skies on Saturday give way to widespread sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds remain breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph and gust near 25 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Pleasant sunshine continues into the start of the new week and the first day of astronomical spring on Monday. Temperatures will finally be seasonal in the low 40s.

Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-40s are expected to last through the remainder of the week, but periodic rain chances are expected to arrive Tuesday and continue through the end of the week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

