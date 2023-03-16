Winona author writes children’s book

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona author Ruth Bures has written a children’s book titled I’m So Glad There’s Someone.

She has a book launch at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse at 162 W 2nd Street in Winona on Saturday. The free event will feature a live reading of the book by the author’s grandchildren. There will be refreshments, live music and social time. The book will also be available for sale.

The event runs from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Winona Woman Authors Children's Book (KTTC)

More details here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.