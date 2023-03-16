Texas Roadhouse prepares for March Madness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Texas Roadhouse is getting ready for the NCAA Basketball tournaments and all the guests who will be looking to watch good games while snacking on good food.

Potato Skins Recipe:

6 each Idaho baking potatoes

As needed Vegetable oil

1 teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon Ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon Garlic powder

8 ounces Shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup Cooked bacon bits

2 tablespoon Green onions, chopped (optional)

As needed sour cream

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. 2. Wash potatoes well and allow to dry. Very lightly brush each potato with vegetable oil and place them onto a baking sheet. 3. Combine salt, pepper, and garlic and reserve. 4. Place potatoes in the preheated oven and bake for 1 hour, or until just tender enough for a knife to go through center. Remove from oven and cool at room temperature for 15 minutes. 5. Carefully cut potatoes into quarters lengthwise and place them in the refrigerator for 1 hour to cool completely. 6. Remove potatoes from the refrigerator, and using a spoon, remove all but ¼ inch of potato pulp from the skin. 7. Take a very large heavy-bottom pot (or deep fryer if you have one), add at least 2 inches of oil into the pot and heat on your stove until the temperature reaches 350 degrees. Use a thermometer to check the temperature. At the same time, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. 8. Take 6-8 pieces at a time and carefully place in oil. Cook 2-3 minutes until golden brown and crisp. Drain onto paper towels and then place them skin side down on a baking sheet. Once all potatoes are cooked, sprinkle evenly with salt mixture. 9. Top each potato skin with shredded cheddar cheese and bacon bits. Place in oven until cheese is melted. 10. Remove from oven, place onto a serving tray, sprinkle with green onions, and serve with sour cream on the side.

Fried Pickles Recipe:

2 cups Flour

½ cup Cornstarch

1½ teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Paprika

½ teaspoon Garlic powder

½ teaspoon Onion powder

Directions:

1. Combine flour, cornstarch, and all spices in a large bowl. 2. Take a very large heavy-bottom pot (or deep fryer if you have one), add at least 2 inches of oil into the pot and heat on your stove until the temperature reaches 350 degrees. Use a thermometer to check the temperature. 3. Take approximately 1 cup of pickle slices or spears and drain from the liquid. Place the pickles into the seasoned flour mixture and mix very well with your hands. Make sure each slice or spear is coated with flour and they are all separated. Place pickles into a colander or strainer and shake off excess flour. 4. Very carefully, place into the heated oil. Stand back as pickles will sputter and spatter when first dropped in. 5. Cook for 2½ minutes until pickles are golden brown and crisp on the outside. 6. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. 7. Serve immediately with ranch dressing for dipping. Note: Use extreme care when deep frying at home. Make sure you have a well ventilated area and do not let the oil come over the top of your pan. It is not recommended to cook fried pickles in an air fryer as they will clump together.

