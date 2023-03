ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Andy Jacobs is making her way to Los Angeles for taping of the NBC show ‘American Ninja Warrior.’ Jacobs joined Midwest Access ahead of her visit to California.

She is an RPS gymnastics instructor. An official air date has not been set yet.

Learn more about the upcoming season of American Ninja Warrior here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.