Rochester receives $40,000 grant to fight against drug trafficking

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is set to receive tens of thousands of dollars to fight against drug trafficking.

According to the federal government, Rochester is considered a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The city plans to allocate the $40,000 grant to Rochester Police Department for its drug trafficking and violent crime disruption efforts.

In 2022, RPD saw a decrease in violent crime, but an increase in drug overdoses. There were nearly 600 drug and drug paraphernalia related cases last year.

The department will receive the funds over the next two years. Rochester City Council is set to vote on authorizing the grant during the March 20 council meeting.

