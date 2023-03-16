Rochester Honkers in need of host families

Rochester Honkers in need of host families.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Baseball season is just around the corner and the Rochester Honkers are preparing for their season.

Every year approximately 30 players move to Rochester for the summer to play for the Honkers and the team is looking for host families. They need enough families to host six more players from late May through mid-August.

“If you want to give back to the community if you want to enrich your life, this is my 18th season as being a host family and I just it. It’s just you know to be the baseball scene, to follow their college career. It’s not just for a baseball season, it’s something that carries on, its more than baseball,” host family coordinator Dan Cansino said.

For more information on how to become a host family, click here.

