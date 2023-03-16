Rain, then snow today; windy, very cold weather tomorrow and this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying the warmest weather of the year right now as mild air continues to build northward ahead of an approaching storm system to our west. Unfortunately, this warm spell is going to end later today as that system drags a cold front through the region and the result will be the coldest weather of the month over the next few days. Expect light rain in the late morning and afternoon before the cold front pushes through the area and the rain changes to snow. A minor coating of snowfall will possibly lead to a rather slick evening commute on roads and highways. Temperatures will from the low 40s in the midday hours to the low 30s around sunset. Winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest in the late afternoon and become much stronger.

Light rain in the midday will transition to snow later in the day. Winds will become strong in the afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Rain will change to snow late in the afternoon. The snow will wrap up before midnight. (KTTC)

Snowfall will continue until 9:00 or 10:00 this evening with up to two inches of accumulation in the area, mainly to the northwest. In Rochester, less than an inch of snowfall is likely and parts of the area to the southeast will end up with less than half an inch. As temperatures drop to the 20s this evening, the wet snow and refreezing puddles will lead to slick patches on roads. A strong northwest wind will also potentially create blowing snow issues on many roads as black ice may form and slippery conditions will be more widespread. Overnight lows will be in the low teens with northwest winds reaching 40 miles per hour at times giving us wind chills values slightly below zero.

Expect less than an inch of snowfall in Rochester. Slightly higher amounts can be expected northwest in the area this evening likely leading to slippery conditions on area roads and highways. (KTTC)

Strong northwest winds will continue to howl across the area on Friday, making for a January-like day. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible during the day with high temperatures only in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. Wind chill levels will be around zero as wind gusts reach 30 to 35 miles per hour. It will be the coldest St. Patrick’s day in Rochester since 1993 when the high temperature was only eleven degrees!

High temps will be near 20 degrees with wind chills around zero and strong northwest winds. (KTTC)

Wind chill levels Friday will be below zero for most of the day. (KTTC)

Saturday looks equally as frigid as temperatures will struggle to reach the 20s and that harsh northwest wind will continue to keep wind chills around zero. A few snow flurries will be possible in the morning.

Winds will subside for Sunday while clouds finally clear off. Expect a fairly sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

Rain will change to snow later today. A few flurries will be possible on Saturday before we enjoy quieter weather for a few days as temps warm nicely. (KTTC)

Temperatures will be much more spring-like in the upcoming week as warmer air builds northward into the area. Highs will warm from the upper 30s on Monday to the 40s for most of the remainder of the week. A few light rain showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with light snow or a rain and snow mixture next Friday.

Temps will be brutally cold this weekend, but a big warm-up is ahead next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023. Slainte! As we approach St. Patrick’s Day we are enjoying some of the mildest weather in several months. That’s going to change with the arrival of a potent cold front late on Thursday. Expect rain changing to snow late in the day with a very minor coating of slushy and icy accumulation. Slick roads may become an issue. St. Patrick’s Day will feature high temperatures in the teens and wind chills around zero with powerful winds. Not such a lucky forecast for us unfortunately. 🍀🇮🇪🍺 wweatherwweathermankkttcwxmminnesotas#stpatricksday ♬ I'm Shipping Up To Boston - Dropkick Murphys

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.