Police: Not able to substantiate report of firearm at Austin High School

Austin Public Schools
Austin Public Schools(APS)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department said Thursday it was not able to substantiate the original report that a firearm was present at Austin High School on Wednesday.

The school was on lockdown from 12:06 p.m. and it was lifted at 1:59 p.m.

Austin Police Department said its School Resource Officer, assigned to Austin High School (AHS), requested additional help at the school. This was due to a report of a firearm that had possibly been brandished at AHS.

The report originated within the school. It was not an off-site call or a swatting incident.

Police said the report followed an altercation that had occurred in a bathroom at the high school. Officers were not aware of any injuries from that incident.

Austin Police Department did detain two juvenile boys during the investigation. One was 16 years old and one was 15 years old. They were brought to the Law Enforcement Center to be spoken with and were later released.

ORIGINAL STORY
Austin High School lockdown lifted after report of firearm
Austin Public Schools

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owatonna man killed in crash on Hwy 218
Owatonna man killed in crash on Hwy 218
Austin Public Schools
Austin High School lockdown lifted after report of firearm
3 vehicle crash near Oronoco leaves 3 injured
3 vehicle crash near Oronoco leaves 3 injured
Rochester police investigating robbery at Casey’s General Store
Rochester police investigating robbery at Casey’s General Store
BOMBON Ice Cream is now open in NE Rochester
Bombon is now open in NE Rochester

Latest News

Bobcat passes away at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo
Bobcat passes away at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Bus Route.
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Clinic bus route
Rochester wins 7-0
Rochester Honkers in need of host families
Beloved bobcat passes away at Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo
Beloved bobcat passes away at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo after nearly 19 years