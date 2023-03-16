National Spray Tanning Day is March 16

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday is a first of its kind: National Spray Tanning Day. Sunless, Inc., joined Midwest Access to offer a free spray tan and educate folks on getting a sunless tan.

So who is Sunless, Inc.? Well, it touts itself as the leading premium manufacturer and marketer of spray tanning equipment, solutions, and self-tan skin care products. If you get a spray tan at a salon, you likely utilize one of their machines.

National Spray Tanning Day will be nationally recognized each year on the third Thursday of March.

Sunless, Inc. says spray tanning is a healthy way to achieve a natural-looking glow for all skin tones. The average spray tan, whether in an automatic booth or by a professional spray tan artist, takes about five minutes and is customizable based on your preferences.

“We’re proud to empower all people to feel confident in their bodies with a healthy, head-to-toe glow. To further demonstrate our commitment, we’re excited to officially announce the first-ever National Spray Tanning Day to elevate the conversation surrounding safe, sunless tanning and celebrate inclusivity, as anyone can spray tan and show off their inner glow.”

