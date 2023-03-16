National Spray Tanning Day is March 16

National Spray Tan Day
National Spray Tan Day(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Mar. 16, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday is a first of its kind: National Spray Tanning Day. Sunless, Inc., joined Midwest Access to offer a free spray tan and educate folks on getting a sunless tan.

So who is Sunless, Inc.? Well, it touts itself as the leading premium manufacturer and marketer of spray tanning equipment, solutions, and self-tan skin care products. If you get a spray tan at a salon, you likely utilize one of their machines.

National Spray Tanning Day will be nationally recognized each year on the third Thursday of March.

Sunless, Inc. says spray tanning is a healthy way to achieve a natural-looking glow for all skin tones. The average spray tan, whether in an automatic booth or by a professional spray tan artist, takes about five minutes and is customizable based on your preferences.

If you would like to learn more information about spray tanning and its benefits, click here.

KTTC News Now