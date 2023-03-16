Light snow Thursday night; Cold & windy Saint Patrick’s Day

Sub-zero wind chills Friday afternoon
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light rain and snow showers will continue Thursday evening. Snowfall amounts across SE MN and NE IA are expected to be minor.

Isolated snow showers will continue across the region until late Thursday evening. Snowfall amounts are expected to stay less than 1″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Some isolated areas, especially west of I-35, could see over 1″ of snow.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower teens with strong northwesterly winds. Winds will be around 20-30 mph with gusts reaching near 40-45 mph. Wind advisories have been issued by the NWS for some of our counties in northern Iowa.

Temperatures for Saint Patrick’s Day will be close to 20-25 degrees below average. Average highs for tomorrow’s date are usually in the lower 40s. Tomorrow, we’ll be lucky to make it to 20 degrees for a high. Due to the strong winds, wind chills will stay below 0 degrees for most of the day.

Temperatures this weekend will slowly improve. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 20s with overcast skies. Winds Saturday will be out of the northwest around 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Highs will finally warm near freezing on Sunday with winds slightly calming to around 15-25 mph.

Nick

