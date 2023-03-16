Gov. Tim Walz unveils revised public safety budget

This morning, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan unveiled the administration’s revised...
This morning, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan unveiled the administration's revised public safety budget.(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan unveiled the administration’s revised public safety budget this morning.

The governor is recommending $550 million in public safety aid for cities, counties and tribal communities, offsetting local property taxes according to a release.

That is $250 million more than what Senate Republicans had recommended in a proposal released last week, called “Safe and Sound Minnesota.”

That package of bills introduces legislation for creating carjacking crimes, increasing penalties for fleeing the police, and longer sentences for repeat offenders.

