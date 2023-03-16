Goonie’s Comedy Club headliner “Mr. Showtime” joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Mr. Showtime,” David Scott, is the headliner at Goonie’s Comedy Club March 17 and 18. Goonie’s is located in Rochester at 1625 Broadway Ave. S (adjacent to Rochester Hotel and Suites.)

According to their website, “Mr. Showtime” is the pinnacle of entertainment and hilarity all held together by awesome hair products. An electrifying entertainer who does so much more then stand behind a microphone and tell jokes. Comedy, Music, Impressions, and the Worlds Most Dangerous bit in Comedy. Oh did we mention David is also the Guinness World Record Holder for Longest Stand-Up Comedy Show by an Individual? Well he is by performing for 40 hours and 8 minutes.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here or at the door for $25.

