Goonie’s Comedy Club headliner “Mr. Showtime” joins Midwest Access

Mr. Showtime joins Midwest Access
Mr. Showtime joins Midwest Access(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Mr. Showtime,” David Scott, is the headliner at Goonie’s Comedy Club March 17 and 18. Goonie’s is located in Rochester at 1625 Broadway Ave. S (adjacent to Rochester Hotel and Suites.)

According to their website, “Mr. Showtime” is the pinnacle of entertainment and hilarity all held together by awesome hair products. An electrifying entertainer who does so much more then stand behind a microphone and tell jokes. Comedy, Music, Impressions, and the Worlds Most Dangerous bit in Comedy. Oh did we mention David is also the Guinness World Record Holder for Longest Stand-Up Comedy Show by an Individual? Well he is by performing for 40 hours and 8 minutes.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here or at the door for $25.

Follow him on Facebook here.

Follow him on Instagram here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owatonna man killed in crash on Hwy 218
Owatonna man killed in crash on Hwy 218
Austin Public Schools
Austin High School lockdown lifted after report of firearm
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Bus Route.
Kutzky Park residents outraged by Mayo Clinic bus route
3 vehicle crash near Oronoco leaves 3 injured
3 vehicle crash near Oronoco leaves 3 injured
BOMBON Ice Cream is now open in NE Rochester
Bombon is now open in NE Rochester

Latest News

Texas Roadhouse Fried Pickles
Texas Roadhouse prepares for March Madness
American Ninja Warrior Logo
Rochester woman competes on American Ninja Warrior
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Rochester Fire Department
Rochester Fire Department, Parks and Rec to conduct controlled burns