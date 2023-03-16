Culver’s showcases St. Patrick’s Day food

Culvers ice cream
Culvers ice cream(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kasie Scheel, owner-operator of the Culver’s on 55th St. NW in Rochester stopped by Midwest Access Thursday to talk about popular food Culver’s offers on St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is approaching quickly, which means a lot of people will be looking for festive foods to celebrate with.

Culver’s will be offering mint shakes and three mint-based Flavors of The Day: Andes Mint Avalanche, Mint Explosion and Mint Oreo.

They also have mix-ins like mint syrup and Andes pieces that are great for a festive Concrete Mixer.

Another popular food that Culver’s offers is the grilled Rueben melt.

Find Culver’s full menu here.

