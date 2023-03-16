Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Caribou Coffee announced a new location in Rochester will be opening later in March.

The new coffee shop will open on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. It will be located at 2190 Wheelock Dr. NE.

There will be a grand opening celebration at the new Rochester location with special offers March 31. Guests visiting that day will enjoy $1 off any large or XL beverage.

Additionally, for every visit during grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2), Caribou will donate $1 to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces to support active-duty service members, veterans and military families.

Hours of operation will be:

Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Caribou Coffee is hiring Team Members and Shift Leaders to create day-making experiences in Rochester and other locations. View and apply for open positions here.

