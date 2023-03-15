Windy and spring-like today; Rain, then snow Thursday with colder air returning
High temperatures will be in the low 40stoday and Thursday; readings in the low 20s Friday, Saturday
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As a large storm system to our west approaches the region, south winds are becoming quite gusty, making for a windy and warmer Wednesday in the area. Even as clouds slowly roll in from the west, we’ll still enjoy enough sunshine throughout the day to help warm temperatures to the low and mid-40s. Not only will temperatures be above freezing for the first time in almost a week, but our readings will be milder than the seasonal average for the first time in nearly two weeks! Unfortunately, the strong winds that will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour at times will keep wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s at the warmest today, so it’ll still feel rather chilly.
Winds will continue to deliver mild air to the area tonight and temperatures will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s through sunrise on Thursday. Wind gusts will remain in the 30 to 35 miles-per-hour range.
Thursday will serve as a transition day in our weather as we go from spring-like warmth to bitterly cold mid-winter conditions at the end of the week. Light winds will develop as the storm system from the west moves into the heart of the area. The rain will change to snow in the early to mid-afternoon and temperatures will slowly drop from around 40 degrees in the morning to the mid-30s later in the afternoon. A light coating of accumulation can be expected in much of the area, especially along and north of Interstate 90 late in the day possibly making for a slippery commute on roads and highways. Expect an inch or two of wet, slushy accumulation near Rochester and around southeastern Minnesota. A few locations to the northwest may end up with as much as three inches. The Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota to our west and north will likely measure four inches or more between Thursday evening and early Friday and those areas will be in a Winter Storm Watch effective on Thursday.
A few light snow showers or flurries will be possible on Friday along with some breaks of sunshine and a strong, nasty northwest wind that will reach 35 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will only be in the low 20s with wind chill levels in the single digits.
Saturday will be very cold as well with more of those snow showers and flurries in the area and raw winds. High temperatures will be around 20 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to be reminiscent of January on Sunday, but there will be a little more sunshine in the area with slightly less wind. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s.
Temperatures next week will slowly warm from the mid-30s to the mid-40s in the coming week. There will be a fair amount of sunshine through Wednesday before a storm system brings some rain and then wet snow to the area on Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.