Sticky, sweet learning opportunity at Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are five different types of maple trees found throughout Minnesota and on Wednesday morning, kids at Quarry Hill Nature Center got to learn more about them.

Wednesday’s event shed new light on how syrup is harvested from maple trees.

There was a demonstration on how maple trees are tapped, how maple syrup is made and kids had the chance for a hands-on experience.

“Today, we’re boiling sap that we’ve collected from trees at Quarry Hill. We will boil that down until we can make syrup. And it starts off at about one percent, the sap does, at one percent sugar depending on what the tree is allowing or giving us in a particular year.”

After the sap was tapped and boiled down, the kids were able to try the syrup, although it may not have tasted quite like the syrup they’re used to.

Wednesday’s event was a part of Quarry Hill Nature Center’s Good Natured Kids program which gives three and four year old’s the chance to get outdoors to explore, learn and connect to the natural environment.

