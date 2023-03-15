Rochester girl wins Boys & Girls Club Minnesota Youth of the Year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Baylie Chappuis is the 2023 Minnesota Youth of the Year.

It’s a competition put on by Boys and Girls Clubs across the country to foster a new generation of leaders.

Baylie is a junior at Century High School. She’s been a club member for six years.

The title comes with a $20,000 scholarship, and she’ll go to Regionals in Chicago in June.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.