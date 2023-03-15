Rochester girl wins Boys & Girls Club Minnesota Youth of the Year

Baylie Chappuis
Baylie Chappuis(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Baylie Chappuis is the 2023 Minnesota Youth of the Year.

It’s a competition put on by Boys and Girls Clubs across the country to foster a new generation of leaders.

Baylie is a junior at Century High School. She’s been a club member for six years.

The title comes with a $20,000 scholarship, and she’ll go to Regionals in Chicago in June.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police investigating robbery at Casey’s General Store
Rochester police investigating robbery at Casey’s General Store
Rochester pizza restaurants participating in Pi Day specials
Rochester pizza restaurants participating in Pi Day specials
Rochester woman found dead after overdose
Rochester woman found dead after overdose
BOMBON Ice Cream is now open in NE Rochester
Bombon is now open in NE Rochester
Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota Senate passes ‘Free School Meal’ bill

Latest News

Homemade Pies in Stewartville at T's Pies
Homemade Pies in Stewartville at T's Pies
T's Pies near Stewartville
T's Pies near Stewartville
Sweet Maple Harvesting Opportunity at Quarry Hill
Sticky, sweet learning opportunity at Quarry Hill Nature Center
Drilling into Tree Trunk for Sap
Maple Harvesting at Quarry Hill