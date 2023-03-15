Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band St. Patrick’s Day Route

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band has an extensive St. Patrick’s Day route. The pipers and drummers will be stopping at 12 locations on their route.

Some members of the band joined Midwest Access on Wednesday.

Here is where they will be stopping: 11:30 a.m. Brothers, 12:15 p.m. Beetles, 1:00 p.m. VFW, 1:45 p.m. Pappy’s, 2:30 p.m. Wildwood, 3:15 p.m. Charlies Pub, 4:00 p.m. Whistle Binkies North, 6:00 p.m. Five West, 6:45 p.m. Workshop, 7:30 p.m. Eagles Club, 8:15 p.m. Legion, and 9:00 p.m. Whistle Binkies South.

