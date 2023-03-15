Pet of the Week: Loki

Loki
Loki(Paws and Claws)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Pet of the Week from Paws and Claws is a black cat named Loki.

Loki is a 1-year-old medium haired male who was found as a stray in NW Rochester in early February. He is a healthy 12 pounds and neutered.

Loki loves to be held and pet. He seems to have overcome his rather squirmy behavior and now is quite well behaved. 

The name Loki is from Norse Mythology as the God of Mischief.

The Paws and Claws website can be found here.

