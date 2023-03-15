NJCAA Women’s National Basketball Tournament Starts in Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a big tournament landing in Rochester once again. The National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s Basketball National Tournament is being held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.

Games start March 15 and the Championship is Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets are available per day for $12 for adults or you can get a tournament pass for $30. There are other discounts, click the link below for more details.

RCTC plays its first game Thursday at 8 p.m.

Here is the bracket.

More details here.

