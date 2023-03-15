Next storm system Thursday; Cold weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our next weather-maker is set to impact the region Thursday through early Friday morning. We’re tracking rain, snow, and a wintry mix for Thursday.

Current Weather Alerts:

Current weather alerts (KTTC)

The National Weather Service has issued “Winter Weather Advisories” for areas to the west and northwest of I-90. These advisories will be in effect Thursday into early Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected in NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued in those areas.

Storm Impacts:

Storm impacts breakdown (KTTC)

Rain will be our main precipitation type with this approaching storm system. Rainfall amounts could range from 0.10-0.40″. Temperatures will drop through the afternoon and rain will quickly transition to snow in the late afternoon. Snowfall amounts are expected to be minor across SE MN and NE IA. Generally speaking, our area could see around 1-3″ area-wide.

Winds are my main concern Thursday through Friday. Winds will be around 20-30 mph with gusts reaching near 40-45 mph at times.

Snowfall Forecast:

Snow forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall amounts will be around 1-3″ for areas along and to the south of Hwy-14. Lighter totals are expected in northern Iowa where totals will be around 0-2″.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

