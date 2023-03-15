Mayo High School hosts second annual Polar Plunge

Mayo High School polar plunge
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Rochester high school students and staff braved some cold waters Wednesday to help folks with disabilities in the area.

Wednesday was the second annual polar plunge at Mayo High School.

More than 300 students and staff members signed up to take the plunge. That’s up from 200 last year.

It was free to participate, but many students raised money through donations, some raising more than $1,000.

The funds raised will be used to support Unified Programming at Mayo High School as well as other Special Olympics programming in the area. Unified is an organization aimed at building an inclusive school community by creating relationships between students with and without special needs.

“It’s been a lot of fundraising and spreading the word on social media. It’s been really exciting to be able to come together and support one another as we raise money for this. I think in the school system it’s really important for everybody to feel love and included,” Unified member Kiera Nolan said.

The Unified group meets every Thursday morning before school starts. There are also Unified classes students can take through their curriculum including Unified art and physical education.

