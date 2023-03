STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – T’s Pies is a local business that has been around for about two years. Teresa Angeli makes the pies out of her home kitchen just outside of Stewartville. She fills orders year-round.

Kamie Roesler from Midwest Access joined T’s Pies on Wednesday to learn how to make that perfect pie.

You can order from T’s Pies here.

T's Pies in Stewartville (KTTC)

